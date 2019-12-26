Man Missing from Oceanside Found After Police Plea for Public’s Help

Share This Article:

A 62-year-old man reported missing was found “safe and sound” Thursday, the Oceanside Police Department reported.

Paul Mikkelsen had last been seen at 3 a.m. at an Oceanside home he was visiting, police said.

Authorities were concerned for his well-being because Mikkelsen suffers from medical conditions requiring a caretaker, police said.

Police did not disclose when or where he was found or the circumstances behind his disappearance.

— City News Service and staff reports

This story was updated at 9:05 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

