Lifeguard Issues Plea to Motorists on Crossing Flooded Streets: “Just Don’t Do It”

Good Samaritans rescued a FedEx truck driver Thursday afternoon after his vehicle was stranded in flood waters just this side of the U.S.-Mexico border.

A man on a horse was able to get the driver from his truck back to dry land by riding up to the truck window and getting allowing the man to get on the horse. Later, two men with a tractor helped to pull the delivery truck out of the flood waters.

The driver, Jesus Sanchez, told OnSceneTV he tried to traverse a flooded portion Hollister Street near Monument Road Thursday morning when the vehicle’s motor stalled.

The incident prompted a plea for safety from a lifeguard with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department who was responding to the flooding of nearby ranches.

“Please don’t drive through the water,” Lt. Rick Romero said. ” You really don’t know the depth of potholes that can sink your engine a little lower than you think, especially if you’re not familiar with the area. It’s just not a good idea. Just don’t do it.”

Sanchez agreed, and had some words of gratitude for the horseman, saying he appreciated what the man had done.

“He told me let’s go, get on,” Sanchez told OnSceneTV. “So I jumped out the window. I jumped on the horse and he took me to safety.”

— Staff report

