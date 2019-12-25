Share This Article:

A man was stabbed in the back and robbed of his cell phone after an early Wednesday morning fight in a Mt. Hope-area park.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. in Dennis V Allen Park north of Mt. Hope Cemetery. The victim made his way to a nearby 7-Eleven store and asked a clerk to call police.

San Diego Police officers searched the park for two suspects without success.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Man Robbed, Stabbed in Mt. Hope-Area Park Early Christmas Morning was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: