Share This Article:

An equestrian was serious injured when she was thrown off her horse Sunday in Blossom Valley, according to authorities.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The accident happened about 11 a.m. Sunday on a horseback riding trail in the area near Furnace Creek Road and Quail Canyon Road, according to a report by OnSceneTV.

The victim and her daughter were riding horses when the woman was thrown from her mount and suffered a head injury. The daughter was able to call for help from the remote location.

The rescue effort included a police helicopter and rough-terrain vehicle, and first responders from the Lakeside Fire Department and CalFire who hiked into the remote area.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital. There were no other details about her condition.

— Staff report

Equestrian Seriously Injured After Being Thrown from Horse in Blossom Valley was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: