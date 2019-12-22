Equestrian Seriously Injured After Being Thrown from Horse in Blossom Valley

An equestrian was serious injured when she was thrown off her horse Sunday in Blossom Valley, according to authorities.
The accident happened about 11 a.m. Sunday on a horseback riding trail in the area near Furnace Creek Road and Quail Canyon Road, according to a report by OnSceneTV.
The victim and her daughter were riding horses when the woman was thrown from her mount and suffered a head injury. The daughter was able to call for help from the remote location.
The woman was transported by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital. There were no other details about her condition.
— Staff report
