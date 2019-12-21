Border Patrol Finds Body Near Tijuana River

Share This Article:

Human remains were found Saturday near the Tijuana River, the U.S. Border Patrol and San Diego police said.

The remains were found at 8:13 a.m. on Dairy Mart Road and Clear Water Way by Border Patrol agents, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The death was being investigated by San Diego Police Department homicide detectives.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service

