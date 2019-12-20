Outages in San Diego Area Leave Thousands Without Power

Share This Article:

Power outages left more than 2,500 San Diego-area homes and businesses without electrical service for several hours Friday morning.

The first of the two blackouts hit about 8:30 a.m. in the East County communities of Boulder Creek, Descanso and Viejas, leaving 45 addresses without power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Roughly a half-hour later, 2,506 SDG&E customers lost power in Bonita, Eastlake, La Presa, Otay Mesa, Rancho Del Rey, Rancho San Diego, Spring Valley and Sunnyside.

By late morning, repair crews had restored electrical service to all the affected addresses, except for one near Chula Vista, according to the utility company. That customer was expected to be back on line in the early afternoon.

The causes of the outages were under investigation, SDG&E reported.

Updated at 12 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019

–City News Service

