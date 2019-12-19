Share This Article:

A family of five and their pets were displaced Thursday when a generator ignited a fire that dealt an estimated $200,000 in damage to their home in the Egger Highlands neighborhood of southern San Diego, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The non-injury blaze was reported around 2:45 a.m. at a two-story house in the 1700 block of Thelborn Way, south of Satellite Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Investigators determined that a generator sparked the fire, which spread from the backyard to a sunroom at the back of the house, fire officials said.

The flames spread further into the first floor of the house before crews knocked down the flames within 35 minutes.

The American Red Cross was requested to arrange for temporary housing for the two adults, three children, a dog, a cat and a pig.

The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to the home’s contents.

–City News Service

Family of 5 Displaced After Generator Fire Spreads to Egger Highlands House was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: