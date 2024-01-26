From pickup and delivery to in-store shopping; the neighborhood Market remodel solidifies Walmart’s commitment to providing customers with a seamless, effortless, high-quality shopping experience. Courtesy photo.

The Oceanside Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 1046 Mission Ave, celebrated its re-grand reopening recently following a transformative remodel.

The Neighborhood Market manager and associates held a celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion, which included the presentation of a $1,000 grant to the MHS Family Recovery Center, a local mental health organization in Oceanside.

As part of the remodel, the Oceanside Neighborhood Market is introducing Online Grocery Pickup to customers, a new feature for customers to shop online and quickly collect their groceries without leaving their vehicles.

The Neighborhood Market will also be rolling out Online Grocery Delivery and Express delivery, giving Oceanside customers the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.

The Oceanside Neighborhood Market remodel is part of the $9 billion investment Walmart has made over the past two years to upgrade and modernize more than 1,400 stores across the U.S.

During the celebration, Neighborhood Market manager, Rick Balke, highlighted the new and transformed departments and services now available to customers, including:

The brand-new Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery Department

A transformed front end of the store, to make checkout faster and more convenient for customers

Renovation and expansion of multiple departments, including the Pharmacy and Customer Service Center

Remodeled restrooms

An overall refreshed appearance of the store, including new signage and displays

As part of Walmart’s dedication to the Oceanside community, the Neighborhood Market’s manager and associates presented a $1,000 grant to a local nonprofit, MHS Family Recovery Center.

The Oceanside Walmart Neighborhood Market transformation is a part of Walmart’s Signature Experience, which seeks to inspire customers and elevate their in-store experience. Upgrades at the Oceanside Neighborhood Market include:

Activated corners: Exciting displays are featured at the corners of certain departments to pull customers in and help them touch, feel, and become a part of the space, allowing them to discover all that Walmart has to offer.

Exciting displays are featured at the corners of certain departments to pull customers in and help them touch, feel, and become a part of the space, allowing them to discover all that Walmart has to offer. Elevated departments: Transformed Neighborhood Market feature displays showcasing products that are out of their boxes so customers can imagine them fitting into their daily lives.

Transformed Neighborhood Market feature displays showcasing products that are out of their boxes so customers can imagine them fitting into their daily lives. More space to discover: Walmart has purposefully created more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local Neighborhood Market offers them.

Walmart customers around Oceanside will continue to save time and money by shopping when, where, and how they want as the Neighborhood Market continues to offer the following innovations:

Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.

– a touch-free way to pay. Walmart+ – Walmart+ is a membership program designed to save our members time and money on their everyday essentials, plus so much more. For us, that means giving them access to great benefits like free delivery from Walmart, free shipping with no minimum order, a Paramount+ Essential subscription, mobile Scan & Go, member pricing on fuel, the ability to earn Walmart Rewards, and early access to deals. Walmart+ costs $98 per year and includes a 30-day free trial period. You can sign up or get more information at Walmart.com/plus.

To take advantage of these Walmart shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.