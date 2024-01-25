The San Diego Workforce Partnership offices. File photo

In the past six months, the San Diego Workforce Partnership has secured more than $9 million in grants and increased job seeker enrollment by more than 20%, officials announced.

The milestones can be found in the partnership’s new 2023 Annual Report.

Recent grant funding for the Workforce Partnership includes:

$4.8 million from the California Workforce Development Board to expand programs to improve employment opportunities for those who have been incarcerated or part of the criminal justice system.

$2.2 million from Google’s Career Fund to support social finance programs, and

$1.45 million from the James Irvine Foundation and $650,000 from the Conrad Prebys Foundation to support capacity building and leadership efforts.

The Workforce Partnership has shifted toward greater efficiency and community collaboration, while increasing the organization’s commitment to diversity initiatives.

They also have directed more resources towards core programs that get San Diegans back to work, bolstering data-driven employment offerings while operating with an emphasis on accountability and transparency.

Under the leadership of interim President and CEO Tony Young, who was confirmed by both the San Diego Workforce Partnership Consortium Policy Board and the Workforce Development Board in July, the organization’s board, management team and staff have streamlined operations, expanded community partnerships and increased targeted outreach.

“I’m grateful to be working with an experienced board of directors and alongside such a talented team as we expand our public-private partnerships, align training programs with hiring demand, and develop career pathways to assist San Diegans who are looking for gainful employment,” said Young, a former member of the San Diego City Council.

Those in need of work or looking for a change are responding, according to the partnership. The agency attracted 23% more applications from July through December than it did during the same period in 2022.

“This surge in interest shows that we’re connecting with more people and they’re spreading the word about our insightful programs and useful resources including mentorships and trainings that can help them start life-changing careers,” Young said.

The partnership had faced turmoil after former head Peter Callstrom was ousted in the wake of a discrimination lawsuit and an anonymous letter accusing him of creating a toxic work environment.

In July, shortly before Young’s appointment was confirmed, Callstrom announced that a Los Angeles law firm hired by the partnership’s Policy Board had found that the allegations against him lacked merit.