A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 13th consecutive day Saturday, slipping two-tenths of a cent to $4.587, its lowest amount since Feb. 1, 2023.

The average price is 7.7 cents less than one week ago and 16.7 cents less than one month ago, but 5 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.848 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

“In most areas, Southern California drivers should be able to find gas stations charging near or even below $4 a gallon,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “… Oil Price Information Service reports that the Kinder Morgan pipeline servicing Southern California will begin transitioning to supplying the more expensive `summer blend’ gasoline on Feb. 1, but pump prices could continue declining at least until that point.”

The national average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $3.082. It is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, but 1.5 cents less than one month ago and 31 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.934 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“If June and July are when we typically see the highest gas prices, then December and January are when we see the lows and this pattern is holding firm,” said Andrew Gross, AAA national public relations manager. “The national average for gas will probably maintain this slow shuffle higher for the next week or two.”

–City News Service