Saul Klein. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDAR

The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors has announced that Saul Klein will become CEO and director of the San Diego Multiple Listing Service.

The service, a separate entity wholly owned and operated by the association, is the only locally based MLS in San Diego County.

In this new role, Klein will spearhead daily operations, work on elevating the subscriber and participant experience as the service deliver real estate data to brokers, agents and consumers.

“I am thrilled to once again participate in the operation and growth of the MLS in San Diego County, at this critical period in the history of MLS nationwide …” Klein said. “I participated in dramatic changes in MLS at various points throughout my career, and I look forward to once again playing a key role in the evolution of the MLS as CEO of SDMLS.”

Klein has spent nearly 50 years in real estate and was the creator of one of the first online real estate communities, RealTalk, and an original member of the Realtor.com team. He also created and delivered ePRO, the online Technology Certification Program of the National Association of Realtors for 10 years, and was an innovator in MLS data distribution, creating “Opt Out Syndication” for MLS systems.

In 2003, he was named one of the “Twenty-Five Most Influential People in Real Estate” and was chosen 10 consecutive times as one of Inman’s “100 Most Influential People”.

“Saul’s stellar reputation precedes him, and we are privileged to welcome him as the CEO and Director of MLS,” association CEO Cory Shepard said. ”With an unparalleled track record as a technological trailblazer in real estate and a seasoned data expert, Saul brings a wealth of experience to SDMLS.”

Under his leadership, Shepard said, SDMLS will implement what he called “an innovative and carefully crafted long-term strategy” to secure its status as the county’s exclusive locally owned and operated MLS.