A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the seventh time in nine days, increasing a half-cent to $4.782.

The average price has risen 3.8 cents over the past nine days, including one-tenth of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 22.5 cents higher than one year ago but 15.3 cents less than one month ago.

The average price has decreased $1.653 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

“Although Southern California gas prices in 2023 had a lower overall annual average price for the whole year than in 2022, daily gas price averages at the end of 2023 did not drop as much as they did at the end of 2022, so the region is starting 2024 at a higher average price,” Marie Montgomery, a public affairs specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

“The reason for this is that wholesale gasoline prices did not drop as far as at the end of 2022 and began swinging upward in the last two weeks of December, mainly driven by trading activity on the wholesale market that anticipates more gas demand from stronger economic expectations this year.”

The average price was at its highest amount to start a year Monday, $4.779, erasing the previous high to begin a year of $4.629 set in 2022.

“Prices have risen in California due to localized refining issues,” Dhara Nayyar, a White House senior regional communications director, told City News Service.

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson pointed to “failed Democrat policies” for the increasing prices.

The national average price dropped for the 12th time in 13 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.09. The run totaling 3.9 cents includes five decreases of one-tenth of a cent and follows a four-day streak of increases totaling 6.1 cents.

The national average price is 3.1 cents less than one week ago, 15.2 cents lower than one month ago and 17 cents below one year ago. It has decreased $1.926 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

–City News Service