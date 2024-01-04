Architectural Salvage has been a treasure trove for adventurous homeowners, restoration enthusiasts, and designers from San Diego and beyond for nearly three decades. Courtesy photo.

So long, Architectural Salvage, a pioneer in San Diego’s vintage and reclaimed interior scene, is closing after 28 years with a Celebration Sale from Jan. 12 – 14.

Founded by artist and historic preservationist Elizabeth Scalice, the store has been a treasure trove for adventurous homeowners, restoration enthusiasts, and designers, offering an array of unique, reclaimed vintage pieces for homes, restaurants, and gardens for nearly three decades.

“For 28 years, we’ve been an integral part of San Diego’s story, helping to restore pieces of its heart and soul,” Scalice said. “Saying goodbye is bittersweet, but I’m filled with pride and gratitude for our community’s support. This upcoming sale is our way of expressing thanks and celebrating everything we’ve cherished together.”

From its inception, Architectural Salvage has championed reuse, with Scalice’s artistic background and environmentalist passion shaping its mission. The journey began with a tiny house in Encinitas, built using alternatively sourced materials, inspiring the retail store’s opening in Little Italy in 1996. Architectural Salvage quickly became a community cornerstone, fulfilling a growing need for sustainable, reclaimed materials and historic preservation.

Architectural Salvage’s eclectic inventory includes everything from windows and bathtubs to doorknobs and light fixtures, sourced from locales as varied as abandoned nunneries, the streets of Egypt, and the markets of Budapest. The store’s commitment to environmental stewardship and landfill diversion was recognized with the San Diego Earth Award in 2004.

Gaining a diverse following over the years, the store has attracted first-time homeowners to celebrities like Barbara Streisand, Bill Murray, and Tom Waites, and has been featured in The New York Times, Departures, and numerous regional publications. Cohn Restaurant Group has been a frequent client, with reclaimed pieces from the store featured in San Diego foodie hotspots like Craft & Commerce.

Scalice’s mission at Architectural Salvage went beyond retail; it was about promoting the strongest form of environmental consumerism through reuse. The store has also been a vital part of the historic preservation movement in San Diego, helping countless homeowners restore and maintain the city’s architectural heritage.

This commitment was exemplified in her home renovation project, the William and Ida Cook House in Mission Hills, a notable endeavor that won her a SOHO People in Preservation Award in 2011.

Inspired by her experience completing the Thames Swim Marathon in London last year, Scalice realized her desire to explore life beyond the store. “The main goal now is to honor the legacy of Architectural Salvage. It’s been a beacon of positivity and a source of joy for so many, and I love hearing the stories of homes that have been restored as a result of the shop. I look forward to seeing its legacy continue even after our doors close in March.”

From Jan. 12 to 14, Architectural Salvage invites the San Diego community to a final sale and celebration of its legacy. The three-day event will include slices of cake for visitors, deep discounts on inventory, and an opportunity to reflect on the store’s legacy with owner Elizabeth Scalice. Patrons are invited to bring in photos of their cherished finds, especially those of Patina the cat, a beloved early fixture of the store from its early days at the corner of Grape & India Streets, to create a shared memory board.

Architectural Salvage will host its Celebration Sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 2401 Kettner Blvd., in Little Italy.

For more information, visit www.architecturalsalvagesd.com or call (619) 696-1313.