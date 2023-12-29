Steam from the geothermally active Hell’s Kitchen area north of Brawley. Courtesy Controlled Thermal Resources

An Imperial Valley proposal, created with San Diego partners, has made it to the next round of qualifying for a federal program that could secure $50 million to create tech jobs in the region.

The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, announced the 22 finalists of the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program, and they included the San Diego Regional Policy & Innovation Center’s “Lithium Valley Recompete Project.”

Recompete targets the hardest-hit and most economically distressed areas where employment for the prime ages of 25-54 years is significantly lower than the national average. The goal is to close this gap through flexible, locally driven investments.

Imperial County’s unemployment rate hovers at 20% and 45% of its population is out of work. The local proposal integrates education, training, infrastructure development and community support to assist a region in responding to shifting industry demands while ensuring rapid job creation.

The Imperial County proposal is a collaboration between educators, workforce development agencies and labor groups.

Project members include San Diego State University, Imperial Valley College, the Imperial County Office of Education, Imperial County Workforce Development Board, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Gafcon and San Diego and Imperial County Building Trades.

The project’s name stems from the desire for Imperial Valley, which boasts an economy primarily based on crops and agriculture, to shift to one known for technology and innovation. Hence, Lithium Valley, as the impoverished county is abundant in the element – perhaps as much as $500 billion worth of it.

Lithium is a key component in batteries that power a range of devices, from basic household items such as toys and appliances to electrical vehicles and storage systems. It’s also key to the U.S.’s current goals for a clean energy future.

That’s why Karen Connolly, senior director of workforce development at the San Diego Regional Policy & Innovation Center, called the Imperial Valley project “a win-win scenario.”

“San Diego and Imperial counties are joining forces to maximize this opportunity – a necessity for Imperial Valley, which would mark a significant turn towards prosperity and employment stability for its residents,” she said.

The Imperial Valley Recompete project will add additional partners to its Phase 2 application, a requirement before major funds can be awarded.

The finalists are located across 20 states and territories and represent a cross-section of urban and rural regions. Seven are focused exclusively on rural communities and five are led by or involve tribal organizations as a primary partner.