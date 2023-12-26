San Diego International Airport on Nov. 22, 2023. Photo by Chris Stone

With 80,000 travelers arriving and departing daily now through New Year’s Day, San Diego International Airport Tuesday said it expects Saturday, Dec. 30 to be the busiest remaining travel day of the holiday week.

Given the heavy flight volume, SAN is urging travelers to plan ahead before heading to the airport, suggesting these tips for winter travelers:

— Check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport;

— Arrive early at least two hours before your flight, and expect traffic congestion due to construction on roadways surrounding the airport. Busiest times curbside are 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.;

— Anyone planning to park at the airport should make advance reservations as on-airport parking is extremely limited;

— The Terminal Loop Shuttle helps you get around transporting passengers between both terminals;

— The San Diego Flyer, a free shuttle bus service, operates between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN every day with an average arrival time every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick-up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick- up/drop-off is at 12:30 a.m.; and

— Have friends or family drop-off or pick-up or use taxis, Lyft, Uber or other rideshare alternatives.

Owned and operated by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, SAN is one of the busiest single-runway commercial airports in the world and the third-busiest airport in California.

For more information about Terminal 1 under construction, visit www.san.org.