A hectic day at Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego International Airport expects to see more than 700,000 people arriving and departing during the upcoming holiday travel week, now just days away.

The period that begins next weekend, between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, is anticipated to be the busiest of the holiday season. The airport predicts that approximately 80,000 people will travel through airport terminals each day that week.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead before heading to the airport. Below are tips for travelers with trips to the airport in their future:

Check flight status and confirm your flight time before coming to the airport.

Arrive early. Expect traffic congestion due to construction near the airport and in front of the existing Terminal 1. Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight.

Keep in mind – the busiest times curbside are 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Make parking reservations. With construction underway on the Terminal 1 parking structure, on-airport parking is extremely limited. Parking is currently available at the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza. If parking in the Terminal 2 plaza, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle between the two terminals.

The airport also recommends the San Diego Flyer, a free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The shuttles operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes.

The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m.

Taxis, Lyft, Uber and other rideshare options are also good alternatives for travelers. For those picking up arriving passengers, the Cell Phone Lot in the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road is open from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Officials also ask that motorists, whether dropping off or picking up passengers, follow construction signs and stay within marked lanes while ensuring that car doors and personal belongings are not blocking other drivers and passengers. Airport Traffic Officers also will be present for further guidance.

In addition, the airport will try to keep everyone in a good mood with live musical and circus performances in terminals during December. Plus, airport restaurants will offer special holiday-inspired menu items, while shops will feature special holiday deals. Check online for holiday events and specials at the airport.