The view over 4650 Mission Bay Drive. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

Family Health Centers of San Diego has purchased a Pacific Beach property built in 1977 for $11.025 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

CBRE’s Reg Kobzi, Michael Peterson, Joel Wilson and Rosie Cooper represented the unnamed seller of the 20,987-square-foot building, at 4650 Mission Bay Drive.

“It is a rare opportunity to own the gateway corner for Pacific Beach in a dense, infill, coastal San Diego location,” Peterson said.

The two-story building was constructed on a 1.73-acre lot. The site has flexible zoning for various uses.

The building is adjacent to commercial structures on both sides with residential units to the west. There are 52 parking spaces.

Kelly Moriarty and Chris Ross of JLL represented Family Health Centers. The nonprofit healthcare firm has 77 locations throughout San Diego County, including 25 primary care clinics.