Sempra has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, a measure of sustainable business practices, for the 13th consecutive year.

The recognition, according to the company, represents Sempra’s (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) high performance in risk management, stakeholder engagement, policy influence and information security/cybersecurity, among other areas.

“Sempra’s long tenure on DJSI North America highlights how responsible business practices help deliver long-term value to our shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer at Sempra. “With sustainability at the center of Sempra’s strategy, we are working to modernize energy infrastructure in order to help decarbonize economies and enhance resilience for millions.”

The index, launched in 1999, tracks the performance of the top 20% of the 600 largest Canadian and U.S. companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index in terms of sustainability.

Sempra released its latest annual corporate sustainability report in May 2023, highlighting 25 years of advancing sustainable business practices across the corporation’s three platforms, Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure.

In addition to being recognized on DJSI North America, Sempra has recently been included in the CPA-Zicklin Index and FTSE4Good Index.

The company also has been named to the JUST 100, Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies and Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Diversity, among others.