Tesla vehicles at a sales and service center in Vista. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tesla will install new Autopilot software in just over two million cars in the United States over federal concerns that drivers are too trusting of the driver-assistance technology.

The announcement Wednesday is the largest ever official recall of Tesla vehicles, but will be accomplished by an overnight software download.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been investigating the electric automaker for more than two years over whether Teslas adequately ensure that drivers pay attention when using Autopilot.

Tesla said in a recall filing that Autopilot’s software system controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse” and could increase the risk of a crash.

Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson told Reuters in August it was “really important that driver monitoring systems take into account that humans over-trust technology.”

Tesla’s Autopilot is intended to enable cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane, while enhanced Autopilot can assist in changing lanes on highways but does not make them autonomous.

One component of Autopilot is Autosteer, which maintains a set speed or following distance and works to keep a vehicle in its driving lane.

Tesla said it did not agree with NHTSA’s analysis but would deploy the a software update that will “incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged.”

The software update will include increasing prominence of visual alerts on the user interface, simplifying engagement and disengagement of Autosteer and additional checks upon engaging Autosteer “and eventual suspension from Autosteer use if the driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate continuous and sustained driving responsibility while the feature is engaged,” Tesla said.

NHTSA reviewed 956 crashes where Autopilot was initially alleged to have been in use and focused on 322 Autopilot-involved crashes in its probe. The agency said its investigation found “Tesla’s unique design of its Autopilot system can provide inadequate driver engagement and usage controls that can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system.”

The investigation into Autopilot will remain open as NHTSA monitors the efficacy of Tesla’s remedies.

Shares in the world’s most valuable automaker were down 1.5% in morning trading.

Reuters contributed to this article.