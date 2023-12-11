A sign on Illumina’s campus in San Diego. Reuters/Mike Blake

San Diego-based medical technology company Illumina announced Monday that it has submitted a registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its potential divestiture of cancer detection test developer Grail.

Illumina was ordered by both the European Union and the Federal Trade Commission to divest its $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail over allegations the deal was anti-competitive.

Illumina is still challenging both orders in court, but said the submission of the registration statement “is an important next step in evaluating divestiture options for Grail.” The company says it will divest Grail if its legal challenges are unsuccessful, and it is also looking into a third-party sale or capital markets transaction.

In 2021, Illumina bought Grail, which developed a blood test called Galleri that Illumina claimed can detect 50 different cancers before a patient is symptomatic.

The European Commission ordered Illumina to divest Grail by late next year, but Illumina has alleged the commission does not have jurisdiction over the acquisition. The European Union also fined Illumina $476 million earlier this year over the Grail purchase, with regulators alleging the company moved forward with the deal before EU officials approved the transaction.

Earlier this year, the FTC also ordered Illumina to undo the acquisition because it found it “would diminish innovation in the U.S. market for MCED tests while increasing prices and decreasing choice and quality of tests. This is extremely concerning given the importance of swiftly developing effective and affordable tools to detect cancer early.”

The FTC’s order is being appealed in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

— City News Service