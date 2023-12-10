Sempra Energy’s headquarters is in downtown San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

San Diego-based Sempra Energy has been recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2024, for the fifth consecutive year.

The annual list ranks companies based on their commitment to corporate responsibility, specifically on efforts related to environment, social, and corporate governance. Sempra has been included since the list’s inception, receiving high marks for its performance in social criteria.

“Sempra’s responsible business practices are key to advancing our mission to be North America’s premier energy infrastructure company,” said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer for Sempra.

“This recognition is a reflection of our high-performance culture and how our 20,000 employees have embraced our shared values – do the right thing, champion people, and shape the future – to help deliver long-term value to our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Newsweek’s recognition of Sempra as one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” is based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from the company’s Corporate Sustainability Report and an independent survey that asked U.S. citizens about their perception of Sempra’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Details of Sempra’s approach to responsible stakeholder engagement and corporate governance can be found in the company’s most recent Corporate Sustainability Report, which is available here.

Sempra helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers including California, Texas, Mexico, and the LNG export market.

More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com