The San Diego Workforce Partnership has appointed three new professionals to its Workforce Development Board, which provides oversight and strategic guidance to the organization.

The new board members — Dr. Tina King, Dora Mendivil-Angulo, and Gina Lee, were officially appointed on Oct. 19. The Workforce Partnership allocates resources and implements programs designed to empower job seekers in San Diego County with the skills and knowledge necessary for in-demand careers.

The new WDB board members include:

Dr. Tina King, President of the San Diego College of Continuing Education

Dr. King brings an extensive background in California’s public education landscape, commencing her career as a middle school teacher in the Compton Unified School District. Renowned for her commitment to inclusive excellence and equity-driven education, Dr. King’s journey progressed through pivotal roles, including Director of Institutional Research and Planning at North Orange Continuing Education (NOCE), where she spearheaded transformative initiatives like strategic enrollment management and the groundbreaking Launch Board Adult Education Project. Her leadership as Assistant Superintendent and Vice President for Student Affairs at Southwestern College led to securing a $3 million grant for equitable student programs, along with pioneering resources like the LGBTQIA+ Learning Community and a Personal Wellness Center. Dr. King serves as a professor at San Diego State University, imparting graduate students with equity-centered methodologies in postsecondary educational leadership. Holding a Doctorate in Community College Leadership from California State University, Fullerton, Dr. King’s research focuses on Faculty and Staff Validation and Academic Achievement among Black Males at Community Colleges.

Dora Mendivil-Angulo, Program and Fiscal Administrator at La Cooperativa Campesina de California

Dora Mendivil Angulo, an advocate and leader committed to amplifying the voices of farmworkers and special populations, brings experience in program administration, education, and community engagement to WDB. With a B.A. in Tourism with a focus on Administration from the University of Baja California and a Master’s Degree in Family Counseling from Koinonia College in San Diego, she championed the rights of marginalized communities. Her professional journey includes roles such as Regional Director at the Center for Employment Training (CET), overseeing multiple campuses, programs, and personnel. At La Cooperativa Campesina de California, she now serves as a Program and Fiscal Administrator, spearheading initiatives to support farmworker programs. Dora’s commitment to advocacy and representation is further underscored by her engagements at national conferences, where she has presented on critical issues and been recognized for her leadership by entities like Mexico’s Exterior Relations Secretary. She demonstrated her tenure as an English as a Second Language Teacher at San Diego State University, Imperial Valley Campus, and stands as an advocate and catalyst for positive change in her community and beyond.

Gina Lee, Program Manager at San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council

With over 20 years of experience in the non-profit and human services sector, Gina Lee has dedicated her career to supporting foster children, and young parents in crises, and underserved communities. Beginning in Orange County, she worked with these populations before transitioning to San Diego, where she became instrumental in managing critical services for foster youth, refugees, unhoused individuals, and survivors of domestic violence. As part of her current role at Partnership for a Better San Diego, affiliated with the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council (SDICLC), she oversees grant-funded workforce development programs aimed at creating access to quality union jobs for priority populations such as immigrants, justice-involved individuals, people experiencing homelessness and former foster youth. Her involvement extends to supporting SDICLC’s efforts in electing pro-union leaders and advocating for safe working conditions for employees across various sectors.

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to these three new members joining our Workforce Development Board, and we eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions they will make,” said Tony Young, interim president and CEO of San Diego Workforce Partnership. “Alongside their distinctive viewpoints, they bring an unwavering dedication to the growth of our region’s workforce and the continuous fulfillment of our region’s evolving employer needs.”

The WDB is comprised of 22 members spanning the public and private sectors, education, organized labor, and other local community leaders: