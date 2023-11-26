The California Grown logo

Red Door Interactive, a San Diego marketing agency, has been selected by California Grown to lead its awareness efforts to promote 470 different California-grown agricultural products.

California Grown, a nonprofit launched in 2001 by a collection of farmers, ranchers and agricultural marketers, is a taxpayer-supported organization that builds awareness, enthusiasm, preference and appreciation for California-grown agricultural products.

A statement said Red Door will support California Grown’s campaign strategy, creative execution and paid media management to increase consumers’ preference for California products.

“California Grown’s agricultural products are the most sought-after in the world,” said Erika Werner, chief growth officer, Red Door Interactive. “We’re excited for the opportunity to increase awareness of California’s truly great products.”

California supplies more than 50% of produce consumed in the U.S., more than 80% of wine made in the U.S., and ranks first in sustainable dairy production, according to Red Door.

“The agricultural and food industries contribute substantially to the nation’s economy and employment,” said Cherie Watte, executive director, California Grown. “We’re thrilled to partner with Red Door Interactive to deepen the connection between consumers and the farmers and producers who bring delicious produce to our tables.”

Founded in 2002, Red Door Interactive has helped brands across the variety of business sectors, including lifestyle, consumer packaged goods, retail, healthcare, higher education, sporting goods and real estate. Notable clients include Stone Brewing, Titleist, Bosch, Intuit, Sun Bum, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Northern Arizona University and Shea Homes.

KCD Public Relations Wins Podcast Award

KCD PR, a San Diego-based public relations agency specializing in financial services, fintech and technology industries, has announced it won a 2023 Davey Award for “Cyber Insiders,” a KCD-produced podcast about cybersecurity.

A KCD statement said “Cyber Insiders” was selected from more than 2,000 domestic and international entries. The podcast, hosted by Kevin Dinino, president and founder of KCD PR, features leaders from industry, academic and government discussing what citizens and businesses need to know about the current threat landscape, risk management, industry innovations and growing workforce needs. The podcast was created by the Cyber Center of Excellence.

“The Cyber Insiders podcast remains committed to providing our listeners with the most pertinent information and resourses they need to stay informed in a constantly evolving cyber landscape,” said Dinino. “We want to thank the Davey Awards and their esteemed body of professionals from renowned brands and media firms for their judgment and validation of our work.”

The Daveys, overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, honors creative work from small agencies, firms and companies worldwide. AIVA’s membership includes leading brands, media outlets and marketing firms, including Spotify, Nissan, Conde Nast, The Walt Disney Company, Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, PGA Tour and Wired.

Americans See Disinformation as Top Democracy Threat

The American public has more concern about disinformation and its role in political polarization than border security, climate change or terrorism, according to a recent report from the nonprofit Institute for Public Relations based at the University of Florida.

After surveying more than 2,000 Americans between July and August, IPR found that nearly two-thirds (61%t) of respondents consider misinformation and disinformation a more pressing threat than border security (57%), the budget deficit (56%), climate change (55%), domestic terrorism (44%) and international terrorism (43%).

In addition, 40% of respondents said they come across news information that is misleading at least every day or almost every day.

Three-quarters (75%) of respondents believe that disinformation undermines America’s election process, and a similar number (74%) consider it a threat to democracy.

Americans also think artificial intelligence will only further accelerate disinformation’s harmful effect on society, IPR said. More than half (55%) of respondents believe that AI platforms will be responsible for disseminating even more disinformation in the future.

As reported by J.R. O’Dwyer Co., a public relations industry trade publisher, the survey also found that Americans blame social media for the majority of the disinformation the public sees today. The top three social media platforms that are at least “somewhat” responsible for spreading disinformation include Facebook (73%), TikTok (65%) and X, previously known as Twitter (62%).

Other offenders that are “somewhat” responsible for spreading disinformation include politicians from the respondent’s opposing party (68%), political interest groups (67%) and the Chinese government and Russian government, both at 66%.

When it comes to who should bear the responsibility for combating disinformation, 62% percent of respondents selected the federal government. However, only 35% said they think the government is doing a good job at it. Other favorite choices to combat disinformation included cable news companies, newspapers, Congress and journalists, all at 58%.

Americans still don’t consider disinformation our single biggest threat, at least not yet. The issues currently considered as top problems facing Americans today include inflation (73%), healthcare costs (72%), crime (71%) and gun violence (68%).

IABC San Diego Presents Networking Advice

The International Association of Business Communicators San Diego chapter will host an online professional development webinar on the power of networking in career advancement from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, over Zoom.

A panel will discuss how networking can help with up-skilling, job searches, gaining leadership skills, building confidence and establishing lasting relationships. Panel members will include: Brandee Beiriger, manager of employee communications, Qualcomm; Sarah Bilyeu, VP of marketing strategy, California Bank & Trust; Rob Campbell, content strategist for employee engagement, Zscaler; and Melissa Eckmann, senior VP of communications, Wells Fargo.

Admission is free to join the webinar. For more information, visit sandiego.iabc.com.