San Diego FC new store, Eighteen Threads, in Mission Valley Mall. Photo credit: @SanDiegoFC via X

San Diego FC has opened Eighteen Threads, the club’s official retail shop, at the Mission Valley Mall.

The store, part of the first phase of the team’s retail strategy through the holiday season, is located within a shopping center with close proximity to Snapdragon Stadium, the future home of the region’s new Major League Soccer club, which will start play in 2025.

The name Eighteen Threads, according to San Diego FC, represents the weaving together of the 18 cities of San Diego County and the rich diversity of its varied neighborhoods and communities.

The store features the complete assortment of official San Diego FC merchandise, along with exclusive items that can only be found in the 1,900-square-foot store.

Eighteen Threads also will serve as the official pick-up location for the club’s digital store at SDFC.Store.

“We are excited to bring Eighteen Threads to Mission Valley Mall and quickly create a space for our fans to get their favorite gear for the holidays,” said Tom Penn, CEO, San Diego FC. “We were thrilled by the overwhelming interest in our merchandise at our brand launch and look forward to engaging with our fans and supporters in this central location.”

During last month’s San Diego FC Brand Reveal Festival, the team set a MLS record for fan-gear sales at a single event. The club said it shut down its online store due to overwhelming demand.

Looking ahead, Eighteen Threads plans to expand its footprint in 2024, including a mobile retail experience for fans.