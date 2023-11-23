A food service worker. Photo credit: Shutterbug 75 via Pixabay

The Office of Ethics, Compliance and Labor Standards created public-private partnerships and programs to aid workers facing wage issues or other challenges in the past fiscal year, officials announced.

The San Diego County office outlined the activities in a new report highlighting accomplishments from the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Board of Supervisors formed the Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement in May 2021 to serve as a central location for education and resources for employers and workers, to undertake research and analysis and pursue additional enforcement measures to protect workers.

Since that time, the labor office has merged with the county’s Office of Ethics and Compliance to form one office.

“Through community engagement (and) data-driven decision making” the office “works to positively impact the lives of workers and businesses in San Diego County,” said Director Branden Butler.

The report details progress made in the last fiscal year and continuing steps the department will implement moving forward.

You can read the office’s full 2022/23 report here.

Highlights include: