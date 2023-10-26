The Seoul skyline at dusk. Photo via Pixabay

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas will lead a binational trade mission to South Korea beginning Friday.

During the four-day mission organized by the World Trade Center San Diego, regional civic and business leaders will visit Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province in an effort to build institutional relationships and attract foreign investment to San Diego.

South Korea has the 13th largest economy in the world, falling just behind Mexico, according to the International Monetary Fund. South Korean-based companies like Samsung and Hyundai already employ 850 people in San Diego.

“South Korea is a critical global market and a natural partner for San Diego as we share complementary strengths in the life sciences, clean energy, and biotechnology sectors,” said Gloria. “I’m proud to again join the World Trade Center San Diego on a trade mission to strengthen business relationships and grow quality jobs here at home for San Diegans.”

Nikia Clarke, executive director of the World Trade Center, said the binational region is an excellent location for South Korean companies to set up operations.

“With San Diego’s innovation ecosystem, Imperial Valley’s clean energy leadership, and Tijuana’s advanced manufacturing prowess, we have all the necessary pieces to anchor the supply chains of the future: collaboratively, efficiently, and sustainably,” Clarke said.

The trade delegation will include representatives from Illumina, Qualcomm, Viasat, ASML, Cubic, NASSCO, Gafcon, the Port of San Diego, San Diego International Airport, UC San Diego, San Diego State University, SANDAG, the Imperial Valley EDC and the Tijuana EDC.

The World Trade Center San Diego is an affiliate of San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp.