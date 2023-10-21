A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 2.9 cents to $5.619.

The average price has dropped 63 cents over the past 22 days, including 2.5 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents.

The average price is 17.8 cents less than one week ago, 37 cents lower than one month ago and 20.2 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped 81.6 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

“Local gas prices still have plenty of room to move downward because of the early introduction of winter blend gasoline, which was approved late last month by the state to help alleviate a supply crisis,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Today’s average prices are about 30 cents higher than during the Labor Day holiday weekend and more than $1.50 a gallon higher than at the beginning of this year.”

The national average price dropped for the 23rd consecutive day and 31st time in the last 33 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.554. It has dropped 32.7 cents over the past 33 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Friday.

The national average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 31.3 cents less than one month ago and 26.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.462 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“While gas prices are falling about a penny a day, that feels like a glacial pace,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “The oil market is watching to see if the war between Israel and Hamas widens, so the price is stuck at a rather elevated price in the mid-$80s per barrel. This, in turn, is slowing the decline in gas prices.”

–City News Service