Four Rite Aid stores in San Diego County are included in an initial round of planned closures as a result of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to court motions that received a judge’s approval Tuesday.

According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, Rite Aid plans to initially shutter 154 stores across the country, including 31 across California. A specific timeline for the closures was not provided.

According to a list attached to a series of court motions, San Diego County stores set for closure are:

3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

1670 Main St., Ramona

6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

8985 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

City News Service contributed to this article.