Four Rite Aid stores in San Diego County are included in an initial round of planned closures as a result of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to court motions that received a judge’s approval Tuesday.
According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, Rite Aid plans to initially shutter 154 stores across the country, including 31 across California. A specific timeline for the closures was not provided.
According to a list attached to a series of court motions, San Diego County stores set for closure are:
- 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside
- 1670 Main St., Ramona
- 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
- 8985 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
City News Service contributed to this article.