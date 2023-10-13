The patio at Oceana Coastal Grill. Photo credit: Courtesy, Oceana

Two San Diego restaurants have Tripadvisor.com bragging rights – they placed in the Top 10 for the U.S. on the website’s 2023 Travelers Choice list.

Oceana Coastal Kitchen at the Catamaran Resort on Mission Bay, along with the Taco Stand in La Jolla ranked 10th and ninth on their respective lists.

The awards are broken into seven subcategories, from Fine Dining and Everyday Eats to Date Night and Hidden Gems. Two new lists honor travelers’ favorite Family-Friendly and Vegetarian spots.

Oceana, with nearly 1,000 reviews, found a place on the Everyday Eats list. It was lauded for its distinct dining areas, variety of seafood dishes and stunning bay views.

The Taco Stand, with more than 1,150 reviews, was included on the Quick Bites list. The eatery, though it has four other local eateries, was called a “La Jolla gem” that is worth the wait when the restaurant is busy.

Both are first-time “Best of the Best” winners.

The site determined the top restaurants globally based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews left on Tripadvisor from June 1, 2022 through May 31.

The winners span six continents, 58 countries and 478 different destinations. New York City had the most winners.

“We know Tripadvisor travelers seek out first-hand intel and guidance, and that’s exactly the spirit of these lists: All of our winners were selected not by professional food critics or editors, but by real diners who have left their feedback on Tripadvisor within the past year,” said Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at Tripadvisor.