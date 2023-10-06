1530 Faraday Ave. in Carlsbad. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

An office building in Carlsbad has been sold for $4.42 million to Core Contracting, a North County company.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Matt Harris of CBRE’s Investment Properties, alongside CBRE’s Nick Williams, Blake Wilson and Roger Carlson, represented the unnamed seller in the transaction.

“Owner-user demand remains robust in San Diego,” said Pourcho, CBRE’s executive vice president. “Given record high rents, the ownership costs are still cheaper than leasing in most cases. We have not seen any slowdown with our owner-user sales.”

The single-story, 13,093-square-foot building is in the Carlsbad Research Center, which includes North County’s highest concentration of Fortune 500 companies.

The property, at 1530 Faraday Ave., is one of three buildings in the center under 15,000 square feet on its own lot (2.96 acres).

A rare Class A office building in the area, it was built in 1998 and recently underwent renovations, including a new roof, complete interior remodel and new HVAC system. The property has 53 parking stalls and 555 square feet for a garage or storage area.

The buyer will occupy the space, which is located minutes from Interstate 5 and near The Island at Carlsbad, which offers restaurants and retail stores.

Chris Roth, Rusty Williams and Jake Rubendall from Lee & Associates represented the buyer.