Santee’s BNS Brewing and Distilling, a gold medalist. Photo credit: @bnsbrewinganddistilling via Instagram

San Diego County breweries won five gold medals and 18 medals overall at the recent 2023 Great American Beer Festival.

The nation’s largest professional brewing competition, an annual event in Denver, is commonly referred to as the “Oscars” of the craft beer industry.

The five golds and 18 medals overall beat out last year’s local totals – three and 15, respectively.

The gold medals went to breweries throughout the county. They are:

Point Loma’s Modern Times Beer (one silver, one bronze) and Carmel Mountain’s Second Chance Beer Company (two bronze) were San Diego’s only multiple winners.

“Our breweries showed incredibly well once again in the Mile High City,” said San Diego Brewers Guild Executive Director Erik Fowler. “It seems like every year we justify our moniker as The Capital of Craft, and I couldn’t be happier for the medal winners and the entire San Diego craft beer scene.”

The other local winners, of silver medals:

And bronze:

AleSmith Brewing Company, Miramar, Nut Brown in “English-Style Brown Ale” category

Breakwater Brewing Company, Oceanside, Rye Dawn in “Rye Beers” category

Fall Brewing Company, North Park, Tora! In “International-Style Pilsener” category

Modern Times Beer, Chaos Grid: The Final Final Course in “Dessert Stout or Pastry Stout” category

Second Chance Beer Company, Fistful of Gummies in “Fruited Sour” category

Second Chance Beer Company, Tabula Rasa in “Robust Porter” category

The 41st Great American Beer Festival, presented by the Brewers Association, included roughly 9,300 entries within 100 different categories.

More than 2,000 breweries entered, and medals were awarded by more than 200 certified judges and experienced members of the brewing industry.