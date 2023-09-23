1545 La Mirada Drive. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

An industrial complex in San Marcos has been sold to a San Diego-based private buyer for $12.5 million.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Matt Harris of CBRE’s Investment Properties division, along with Chris Roth, Rusty Williams and Jake Rubendall of Lee & Associates, represented the seller, San Diego-based Stos Partners, a commercial real estate investment and management company. The buyer was not named.

Negotiations “resulted in a great price and short escrow period,” said Pourcho, CBRE’s executive vice president.

The two-building complex is located at 1545, 1555 and 1565 La Mirada Drive on 3.29 acres southwest of State Route 78.

The multi-tenant industrial building has 12 suites ranging in size from 1,800 to 3,444 square feet.

Currently occupied by seven tenants, the 62,112 square-foot complex features secure outside storage space, 21 grade-level roll-up doors and clear heights between 14 and 20 feet.