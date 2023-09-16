A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Sept. 30 Saturday, rising 7.2 cents to $5.692, its highest amount since Oct. 26, 2022.

The average price has risen 50 of the past 54 days, increasing 74.3 cents, including 2.3 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 35 consecutive days, dropped three of the next four days and increased 14 of the past 15 days.

The average price is 20.7 cents more than one week ago, 45.7 cents higher than one month ago and 31.1 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 74.3 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.871, the ninth consecutive increase since a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.4 cents ended Sept. 7, 2023 when it was unchanged. It has risen 6.8 cents over the past 10 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.

The national average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago and 17.9 cents higher than one year ago but two-tenths of a cent less than one month ago. It has dropped $1.145 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

“The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs.”

— City News Service