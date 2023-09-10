Bibians Castillo as she was honored as one of the top McDonald’s restaurant managers. Photo credit: Courtesy, McDonald’s

The manager of an Otay Mesa McDonald’s has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes top performing McDonald’s restaurant managers around the globe.

Named in honor of McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc, the awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working managers – those the company says “who make Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers each day.”

Bibians Castillo was one of 395 McDonald’s managers from 70 markets around the world to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize, a trophy and a trip to the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain.

Castillo was presented with her award at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2320 Roll Drive by local owner/operator Christian Sandoval. Then everyone celebrated with a cookout in the parking lot.

Castillo has been working for McDonald’s for eight years. She’s not only a leader within the McDonald’s family, but also supports the community through her volunteer efforts.

Castillo regularly visits Casa De Los Pobres in Tecate to take donations for kids and elders. She also has hosted a cap donation program at the restaurant to support children with cancer in Mexico.

“McDonald’s has allowed me to grow both professionally and personally,” Castillo said. “I’m incredibly honored to be recognized with an award as prestigious at this one and to be able to continue to strengthen the bond within our crew and with the larger community.”

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize hard work, dedication and commitment to the restaurant and its customers.

“Bibians Castillo is an outstanding example of what McDonald’s stands for, creating an impact within the restaurant, in the larger Otay Mesa neighborhood and across the border,” Sandoval said. “We’re proud to promote a culture of care in our restaurants and Bibians puts those values into action. When Ray Kroc said, ‘We are better together,’ he had people like Bibians Castillo in mind. This is an incredibly well-deserved award.”

The honor only goes to the top 1% of McDonald’s restaurant managers worldwide, company officials said.