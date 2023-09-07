The nonprofit San Diego Regional Policy & Innovation Center Thursday announced the hire of Karen Connolly, who will serve as its first senior director of workforce development.

The organization is “dedicated to helping solve the region’s biggest problems through equity-centered research, policy analysis and collaboration- building among regional leaders and stakeholders,” a statement from the nonprofit reads.

Connolly will lead the organization’s efforts to support the creation of quality jobs throughout the region.

“With her depth of experience and knowledge, Karen is widely considered the region’s top healthcare workforce development expert,” said PIC President and CEO Susan Guinn. “She has already hit the ground running and is leading a multimillion-dollar grant proposal to help create more quality jobs throughout San Diego County.

“Workforce development is a priority for us as we work to ensure all San Diegans have access to opportunities for economic advancement,” Guinn said.

Prior to joining PIC, she most recently served as director of healthcare workforce programs for the San Diego Workforce Partnership. Additionally, she has been a manager for Family Health Centers of San Diego, program manager for the Liver Coalition of San Diego and administrative assistant in radiation oncology and administrative specialist in patient access at the Moores Cancer Center under the UC San Diego Health System.

–City News Service