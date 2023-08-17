Construction is set to resume on a 536-unit senior community in Rancho Peñasquitos after the developer and a community group reached agreement over wildfire evacuation concerns.
Work the Junipers at the corner of Peñasquitos Drive and Carmel Mountain Road was halted in February over a lawsuit brought by the PQ-NE Action Group over evacuation concerns.
The site is a former golf course west of Interstate 15 within the San Diego city limits.
Under the agreement, the developer Lennar Homes will:
- Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Cuca Street and Peñasquitos Drive
- Apply for and construct an additional residential road and a full-sized emergency access road out of northeast Rancho Peñasquitos
- Increase the size of the park area in the Junipers project
- Plant an additional 93 mature trees to provide a screen against noise and emissions from Interstate 15
- Provide funding for the purchase and placement of evacuation equipment storage sheds in northeast Rancho Peñasquitos
The project was unanimously approved the the City Council in 2021.