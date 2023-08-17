A rendering of the Junipers in Rancho Peñasquitos. Courtesy Lennar Homes

Construction is set to resume on a 536-unit senior community in Rancho Peñasquitos after the developer and a community group reached agreement over wildfire evacuation concerns.

Work the Junipers at the corner of Peñasquitos Drive and Carmel Mountain Road was halted in February over a lawsuit brought by the PQ-NE Action Group over evacuation concerns.

The site is a former golf course west of Interstate 15 within the San Diego city limits.

Under the agreement, the developer Lennar Homes will:

Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Cuca Street and Peñasquitos Drive

Apply for and construct an additional residential road and a full-sized emergency access road out of northeast Rancho Peñasquitos

Increase the size of the park area in the Junipers project

Plant an additional 93 mature trees to provide a screen against noise and emissions from Interstate 15

Provide funding for the purchase and placement of evacuation equipment storage sheds in northeast Rancho Peñasquitos

The project was unanimously approved the the City Council in 2021.