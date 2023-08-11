The Union Grantville. Courtesy MTS

The Metropolitan Transit System and Greystar Real Estate on Friday opened a $106 million apartment complex built on a former transit station parking lot.

The Union Grantville is located between San Diego State University’s main campus and the new SDSU Mission Valley development and will primarily serve college students.

The five-story complex has a mix of 250 units priced at both market rate and affordable levels. It is 95% occupied with move-ins beginning next week.

“Development projects like Union Grantville allow for San Diegans to access transit in a very convenient and direct way,” said Stephen Whitburn, chair of MTS and a City Council member. “This complex is especially catered to San Diego State students who are a four-minute trolley ride away from the school campus.”

The project was built on a former park-and-ride lot, but retains 100 free parking spaces for transit riders. It’s part of a wider effort to turn unused transit property into housing.

“This development marks a significant step forward in meeting the housing demands of the community while embracing a vision that promotes sustainable urban living,” said Alex Leonard, senior director of development at Greystar.

A neighboring development, ShoreLINE, is being built by Affirmed Housing on another part of the Grantville station property. This development, slated to open early next year, is reserved for qualified low-income residents.

ShoreLINE will be a five-story building with 124 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units reserved for households earning 30% to 60% of the area’s median income.