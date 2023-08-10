A home for sale in City Heights. Photo by Chris Stone

The price of a single-family home in San Diego remains near the record high, despite a continuing decline in new sales, the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors reported Thursday.

The median price of a detached single-family home was 3.6% higher in July than a year ago at $990,000, while for condominiums and townhomes the price was up 2.6% to $641,000.

But just 1,265 single-family homes sold in July, 8% fewer than in the same month a year ago, and sales of condominiums and townhomes dropped 16% to only 690 units.

“We continue to see high home prices reflecting an unmatched desire by individuals looking to move into San Diego County,” said association President Frank Powell.

“While the high interest in home ownership excites our association, we continue to urge local officials to promote policies that help ease California’s crippling housing supply crisis and push for legislation that removes barriers to home ownership,” he said.

The zip codes in San Diego County with the most single-family home sales in July were:

92028 (Fallbrook) with 46

92064 (Poway) with 37

92056 (Oceanside East) with 36

92009 (Carlsbad Southeast) with 34

92115 (College), 92027 (Escondido East), and 92021 (El Cajon), each with 28

The most expensive single-family property sold in July in San Diego County was a 2,900-square-foot beach home on Ocean Front in Del Mar. The mixed traditional/modern design has an upstairs master suite with a view of the surf. The 4-bedroom, 4-bath property sold on July 26 for $14 million.