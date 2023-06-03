A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1.1 cents Saturday to $4.911.

The average price is 2.8 cents more than one week ago and 3.3 cents more than one month ago, but $1.263 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.462 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent to $3.558. It is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 2.8 cents less than one month ago and $1.203 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.458 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“Although millions hit the road last weekend, gasoline demand fell,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Meanwhile, the cost for a barrel of oil dropped below $70 per barrel. Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches.”

— City News Service