Home for sale in San Diego. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

If you’re looking to buy a new home keep in mind median home sales prices have skyrocketed from $313,000 in Q1 2019 to $436,800 in Q1 2023.

In 2023’s Most Affordable Cities for Home Buyers, the report highlights the most affordable cities for home buyers that compared 300 U.S. cities across 10 key metrics.

The data set ranges from the costs of homes and their maintenance to tax rates and vacancy rates including San Diego which comes in as the 8th least affordable large city for home buyers. See below for the key findings on San Diego:

Affordability of San Diego for Home Buyers (1=Most Affordable; 150=Avg.):

206 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 75 th – Maintenance Affordability

– Maintenance Affordability 87 th – Average Cost of Homeowner’s Insurance

– Average Cost of Homeowner’s Insurance 237 th – Cost of Living

– Cost of Living 279 th – Cost per Square Foot

– Cost per Square Foot 74 th – Real-Estate Tax Rate

– Real-Estate Tax Rate 266 th – Rent-to-Price-Ratio

– Rent-to-Price-Ratio 151 st – Median Home-Price Appreciation

– Median Home-Price Appreciation 255 th – Quarterly Active Listings per Capita

– Quarterly Active Listings per Capita 152nd – Vacancy Rate

San Diego ranks 269th overall and 61st among large cities.

What should home buyers consider when choosing a city to settle down in?



“Try to predict how long you will be in that particular city. Will this be a shorter or a longer stay? In the case of the latter, will there be life changes along the way, for example, an alternative career or retirement? If so, amenities may be valued differently. For example, busy professionals may appreciate access to public transportation (such as Amtrak) or an airport which will help them attend conferences. On the other hand, retirees may appreciate access to community centers, libraries, or universities to take classes or mingle with other community members,” said Katrin B. Anacker, a professor, at George Mason University.



“Short of being retired, the city you live in will probably be driven by your job opportunities or job offer, unless you are one of the increasing numbers that has made a business out of online or remote work/consulting. So, this is a pretty broad question. That said, you should be looking at the cost of housing, crime rates, school system, cost of living in general for the area, and other basics. And…ask yourself is this the sort of community you want to live in?,” said James Refalo, a professor, at California State University, Los Angeles.



What are some housing market predictions for 2023?



“2023 will be a transition year to a more normal marketplace for housing, however, it will likely remain inflated because of inflation in materials and labor. There is still a huge demand for housing at the bottom of the pricing sector. We will see fewer pricing increases at the top of the pricing sector. The middle sector will become more normal. So, the narrative is 3 separate markets. The bottom will remain less affordable and tough to buy, the middle will normalize, and the higher-priced homes will likely be bargains,” said J. David Chapman, Ph.D., owner/broker, Realty1, LLC; professor at University of Central Oklahoma; Real Estate Commissioner, State of Oklahoma.



“The easy prediction is that markets with strong job growth will continue to see strong housing price increases. The markets with strong job growth are larger (New York, Boston, Washington DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, etc.) Smaller markets continue to have trouble as they compete with these larger, hotter markets for jobs and talent. What has changed with the pandemic is the rise in remote working. It is too early to tell the extent of this change in market demand. However, it is now much more feasible to move to a lower-cost market but to continue to work for a firm based in a high-cost market … Remote working will dampen the demand for housing in the high job-growth markets which could reduce the price increases that would otherwise occur,” said Kirk McClure, Ph.D., a professor emeritus at University of Kansas.



Will home prices finally become affordable this year?



“Maybe. Two bright spots in the overall US housing market could make housing more affordable soon. First, as the long end of the yield curve inverts, mortgage rates have already declined by a quarter percent from what they were two months ago and could decrease further. Second, the increase in single-family housing constructions (from 200-400K units/year after the subprime crisis to 600-800K units/year over the last two years) should work its way through the system and gradually resolve the housing supply shortage. Whether home prices will become more affordable this year will ultimately depend on the future direction of mortgage rates and housing supply, as well as the economic strength and local market conditions,” said Xiaoqing Eleanor Xu, Ph.D., CFA, a professor at Seton Hall University.



“With this continuing high inflation and corresponding dramatic increases in mortgage interest rates we have seen over the past year, home prices will continue to drop until they stabilize to reflect these higher interest rates. This stabilization will take at least another year to manifest” said Steven F. Brown, Ph.D., MBA, CPA, CFP– Texas real estate broker; real estate faculty, Dallas College/Cedar Valley Campus.

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-affordable-cities-for-home-buyers/121950