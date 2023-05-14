Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 20th consecutive day Sunday, decreasing one-tenth of a cent to $4.829.

The average price is 2 cents less than one week ago, 10.6 cents less than one month ago, and $1.087 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.606 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $3.534.

The national average price is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 12.8 cents lower than one month ago, and 91.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.482 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

City News Service contributed to this article.