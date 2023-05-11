AleSmith Brewing Co., winner of a gold medal at the 2023 World Beer Cup. Photo credit: Screen shot, @alesmithbrewing via Instagram

San Diego craft breweries won 12 medals this week at the 2023 World Beer Cup, the international event often referred to “the Olympics of beer competitions.”

Three brewers scored gold medals – AleSmith Brewing in Miramar, BattleMage Brewing in Vista and North Park Beer Co.

Pizza Port and Eppig Brewing won multiple medals, two apiece. In addition to the three golds, local breweries won two silver and seven bronzes.

The event, in Nashville at the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America, featured more than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,400 breweries spanning 51 countries, entered in 103 categories.

See more San Diego breweries really brought it home at yesterday's @worldbeercup awards, taking home an impressive 12 medals!🏅⁠

⁠

We should all feel proud to call The Capital of Craft our home base 🌍.



Cheers to the best of San Diego beer culture!⁠ pic.twitter.com/eqQoz7znuM — SD Brewers Guild (@sdbrewers) May 11, 2023

The Brewers Association, based in Boulder, Colo., is a not-for-profit trade association that promotes and protects American craft brewers and hosts the competition.

In addition, Richard Fierro, the San Diego State graduate and Army veteran who subdued the gunman during a November mass shooting in Colorado Springs, received the association’s Recognition Award, along with his wife, Jessica. They own Atrevida Beer Co. in Colorado Springs.

Here’s the list of the winning San Diego brewer and beers, with their individual category:

Gold – AleSmith Brewing Co., Olde Ale, “Old Ale or Strong Ale;” BattleMage Brewing, Summon Ifrit, “American-Style Amber/Red Ale;” North Park Beer Co., NZ-Fu!, “International IPA”

Silver – Eppig Brewing (Vista), Meister, “American Wheat Beer;” Mother Earth Brew Co. (Vista), Boo Koo, “International Pale Ale”

Bronze – Burgeon Beer Co. (Carlsbad), Tight Focus, “International IPA;” Craft Coast Beer & Tacos (Oceanside), Old West, “American-Style IPA;” Eppig Brewing (Vista), Sinister Path, “Export Stout;” My Yard Live Beer Co. (San Marcos), Basic B@tch, “Honey Beer;” Pizza Port (Carlsbad): Oceano, “Australian-Style Pale Ale;” Pizza Port (Ocean Beach), Paloma Sour, “Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse;” Stone Brewing (Liberty Station), Stone Lifeblood, “American-Style Brown Ale”

The World Beer Cup competition manager selects judges from a list of internationally recognized brewers, consultants, industry suppliers and writers. Judging is blind, with no brand information provided to judges so entries can be judged solely on their merits.