An artist’s rendering of the planned Jimbo’s at Civita in Mission Valley. Photo credit: Courtesy, Sudberry Properties

Jimbo’s will find another local home in the Row at Civita, the mixed-use civic and retail center of the 230-acre master-planned community.

It will take a bit of time though. The latest store in the local natural food and grocery chain is expected to open in Mission Valley during the second half of 2026.

Sudberry Properties, Civita’s developer, said Jimbo’s will lease the 25,000 square-foot grocery building at Civita Boulevard and Qualcomm Way with construction set to start in early 2025.

“For a number of years, we have looked for a location in Mission Valley for a new Jimbo’s store. And we’re certain we have found the perfect place at Civita,” said Jim “Jimbo” Someck, founder and owner of the chain. “Not only will we be able to serve the Civita community, but also the surrounding area, since this site is conveniently located in the heart of Mission Valley.”

Someck opened the first Jimbo’s in 1984 in North Park and currently has four locations in San Diego County, including Carmel Valley, 4S Ranch, Carlsbad and Escondido.

Colton Sudberry, president and CEO of Sudberry Properties, noted that the company’s “vision for Civita has always revolved around walkability and healthy living,” making Jimbo’s a good fit.

“The addition of Jimbo’s will significantly add to the vibrant village atmosphere and convenience in Civita, which will increase as we add more shops, eateries and entertainment. Civita residents and the whole Mission Valley community are sure to celebrate this announcement,” he said.

Planned as the civic and retail heart of Civita, the Row, in addition to its retail space, is designed to include apartments, plazas and other gathering spaces.

The 20-acre site is roughly bounded by Civita Boulevard, Qualcomm Way, Friars Road and Russell Park Way. Construction is complete on the first phase and planning continues on the remainder of the development.