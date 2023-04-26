Nikki Haley at a campaign event in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley said Wednesday that California’s Walt Disney Co. would be welcome in her state amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to exert control over Disney World.

“Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida,” Haley tweeted.

Her comments came after Disney filed suit, accusing DeSantis and his supporters of illegally using the state government to punish the company for voicing an opinion that should be protected by free-speech rights.

The skirmish began last year after Disney criticized a Florida law banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children. DeSantis, who is an unannounced candidate for President, has repeatedly attacked “woke Disney” in public remarks.

Haley said her state is “not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either.”

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Tallahassee, Disney said it had no choice but to take legal action. The suit aims to protect Disney World’s employees, guests and developers “from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials.”

Disney’s lawsuit alleges that a newly formed DeSantis-appointed tourist board violated the company’s contract rights, and did so without just compensation or due process. The company is asking the court to declare Florida’s legislative action unlawful.

DeSantis has argued that Disney, which is Florida’s largest private employer, had been operating with unfair advantages for decades.

His clash with Disney has been a centerpiece of his speeches as he tours the country ahead of an expected presidential bid. But as the battle has intensified, it has brought mounting political risk.

Former President Donald Trump, the favorite for the Republican nomination, has slammed DeSantis’ stance, saying on social media that the governor “is being destroyed by Disney” and warning that the company would reduce its investments in Florida.

Carlos Curbelo, a former Republican congressman from Miami, said DeSantis’ attacks on Disney “made sense for a time.”

“Now it’s coming across as petty and personal,” Curbelo said. “Disney clearly detects that the governor is in a weaker position today and is going on offense for the first time in this conflict. What seemed like a political win for the governor is starting to become a liability.”

Before DeSantis appointees took over a state board that oversees Disney World, the company pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board’s action for decades.

Florida’s new oversight board on Wednesday said Disney’s plans for potential expansion of DisneyWorld did not comply with state law, and declared that agreement void.

Reuters contributed to this article.