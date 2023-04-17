Endeavor Bank’s new La Mesa home, 9400 Grossmont Summit Drive. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

Business banker Endeavor Bank last week opened its second suburban location at 9400 Grossmont Summit Drive in La Mesa.

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, marked the opening last Wednesday with a community celebration.

“Endeavor Bank is excited to expand our community presence by bringing our consultative model of business banking to East County cities, including La Mesa, El Cajon, Lemon Grove and Santee, as well as nearby unincorporated areas,” said President Steve Sefton. “Now, more businesses in East County will benefit from working with banking professionals who consistently provide solutions to our clients.”

The new office will be run by Senior Vice President Odie Goward, who will oversee a team to develop business in East County.

Goward brings more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry as well as deep involvement in the community. In addition to her experience in executive roles for several local banks, She was recognized as one of the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Leadership in 2014 and named El Cajon Citizen of the Year in 2011.

The bank’s “hands-on approach to helping our clients is a big part of what drew me to Endeavor,” said Goward. “I’m glad more businesses in my beloved East County will benefit from working with banking professionals who consistently raise the bar on services we provide our clients.”

Endeavor’s headquarters is in downtown San Diego, with other offices in Carlsbad. “Now we are expanding further,” said CEO Dan Yates.

“Having one more office to support them will enable us to serve East County business owners at the high level they deserve,” he said.

Banks officials say they aim to maintain a local board with local founders, local owners and relationships with local clients.

Endeavor Bancorp began trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “EDVR” in December.