A montage of Peacock Nails services.

Peacock Nails, located in the vibrant city of Lemon Grove, is a haven for all things beauty and relaxation. With state-of-the-art equipment and a staff of experienced technicians dedicated to making their clients comfortable, Peacock Nails has become the perfect San Diego destination for those looking to unwind and pamper themselves.

One of the services Peacock Nails is most known for is its exceptional pedicure service. A pedicure is a cosmetic treatment for the feet and toenails that involves cleaning, trimming, and shaping the nails, as well as softening and moisturizing the skin.

Peacock Nails offers a variety of pedicure options to suit every client’s needs. Choose from a regular pedicure or gel pedicure, and indulge in one of their four types of experience packages: the Classic, European, Deluxe, and Signature.

During every pedicure service at Peacock Nails, clients can expect a relaxing foot soak in warm water infused with essential oils, which softens the skin and reduces swelling. Their highly-skilled technicians will carefully trim and shape nails, clean cuticles, and finish off with a luxurious moisturizing foot massage. Finally, the experience concludes with a polish of your choice from their wide selection of high-quality polishes in all shades and finishes.

Clients can elevate their pedicure experience by choosing to upgrade with a variety of experience upgrade options. Upgrades include a heavenly sea salt scrub, seasonal masks to revitalize your skin, warm milk treatments to soothe and moisturize, paraffin wax treatments, and callus treatments that will leave your feet feeling soft and renewed.

Apart from the luxurious experience, getting a pedicure at Peacock Nails also has several health benefits. Regular pedicures can help to prevent nail fungus, ingrown toenails, and calluses. They can also improve circulation and reduce stress.

If you’re looking for a high-quality pedicure service in San Diego, Peacock Nails should be at the top of your list. With its relaxing atmosphere, skilled technicians, and impeccable attention to detail, you’re sure to leave feeling pampered and rejuvenated. Book your appointment today and experience the ultimate in foot care.