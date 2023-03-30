The right technology and a strong internet connection can help you keep your New Year’s resolutions.

Spring is here and many of us have already begun neglecting our New Year’s Resolutions, something that all too often leaves us frustrated and defeated. But what if the path to “spring back” on track sits in the palm of our hands … or on our laps … or our wrists?

With the right devices — laptops, tablets, smartphones and smartwatches — and a powerful Cox Internet connection — your connected goals won’t be stalled by your wifi service, whether you’re at home or on the road.

Spring is about rebirth, so take advantage of technology and a strong connection like Cox Internet and wifi to replant those New Year’s resolutions, whether your goals include fitness, finances, mindfulness or being more environmentally conscious.

Connected Health

Starting a fitness routine is easy. Sticking to it, not so much. You can stay disciplined, structured, and most importantly, motivated, by using your connected devices to:

Make a plan and track your progress

Work out with a coach online wherever you are

Adjust on the fly when your schedule changes

Celebrate milestones

Find inspiration from like-minded communities

Subscription-based apps, like those from Nike, Noom, Peloton, Weight Watchers and others, aim to put control in your hands both in and out of your home. Whether you want to get stronger, lose weight, eat better or all of the above, the tools you need now rely on your wifi connection.

Own Your Finances

Many of us already conduct some financial activities online — banking, paying bills, managing investments — and most creditors, banks and retailers offer user-friendly apps and websites. But really getting the most out of them requires a strong understanding of responsible budget management. Ask yourself:

Do I know my balances?

Do I know when bill payments are due to avoid late fees?

Do I know when there has been new activity on my accounts?

Am I prioritizing my spending appropriately?

Plenty of tools are available to help you set and stay within your budget. With connected technology, you can confidently manage your money like a pro — at home or on the go.

Be Well

Beyond physical fitness, some of us seek deeper, more holistic, wellness. There are countless apps that can help you achieve a more balanced mindset. More and more people are turning to their devices to achieve physical and mental peace with offerings like:

Instructor-led meditation

Daily affirmations

Breathing exercises

Virtual reality travel

Counseling

More restful sleep

And on those days that you don’t think you have time, take advantage of those five-minute meditations that you can do anywhere to ground yourself.

Conserve

Leaving a better world for the next generation is a lofty aspiration. It can also seem daunting to a single person. Cutting back on waste, protecting natural resources and reducing emissions don’t have to be monumental tasks. Many of us already make an impact on those days when we shop online instead of driving to the store or reading our news online instead of in print.

Here are some additional ways you can make a difference:

Sign up to receive bills via email instead of paper versions in the mail

Use smart devices — lights, thermostats, etc. — to optimize home energy efficiency

Reduce your carbon footprint

There are also many apps available that can help you calculate your personal carbon footprint and show you ways to shrink it. Check out My Earth, Klima, Earth Hero and Joro to learn how you can make a meaningful difference.

The bottom line: Today is just as good a starting point as Jan. 1 to make and keep your 2023 resolutions. And with help from connected tech and a strong internet connection from a trusted provider like Cox, the journey to a happier, healthier and more restful you can be a whole lot smoother.