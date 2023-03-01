Borrego Medical Center is one of Borrego Health’s facilities. Photo courtesy of Borrego Health

A federal bankruptcy court on Wednesday approved DAP Health’s bid to acquire substantially all of the assets of Borrego Health.

Borrego Health’s clinics in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties remain open, and patients do not need to reschedule appointments as a result of the announcement.

“With the court’s approval of DAP Health’s bid, we are now focused on the important work of coordinating closely with DAP Health and its partners, Innercare and Neighborhood Healthcare, to support our patients and our teams through a smooth transition,” said Rose MacIsaac, chief executive officer of Borrego Health.

“Each of the communities our organizations serve have different needs, and I’m looking forward to seeing how our combined expertise and resources will strengthen access to quality care across the region and improve the lives of those who count on us,” she said.

The nonprofit health clinic operator filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September following a criminal investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

Palm Springs-based DAP Health was founded in 1984 as Desert AIDS Project and evolved into full-service health clinic operator.