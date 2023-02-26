Jennifer von Stauffenberg of Olive Public Relations.

Olive Creative Strategies, a San Diego-based boutique public relations and marketing agency, has changed its name to Olive Public Relations.

The agency, founded by Jennifer von Stauffenberg, opened in 2009 as Olive PR Solutions. Then, in 2017, the firm changed its name to Olive Creative Strategies.

“For years, our clients have called us Olive PR because public relations is our main focus, it’s what we do best,” von Stauffenberg told Times of San Diego. “So, as we head into our 14th year in business, Olive Creative Strategies no longer fits as we focus solely on public relations.

“Our new name makes it easier for people to find us when they know our core strength. We want to connect with clients who want a robust public relations campaign.”

As part of the name change, the agency has launched a self-promotion campaign titled “PR Works,” which is featured on social media, a client newsletter and new client pitches.

“Over the last couple of years, we have learned something critical that PR is valuable when it is done thoughtfully and creatively with strategic connections,” said von Stauffenberg. “When PR is not done well, it can be detrimental and give all of us a bad reputation.”

With seven employees who work in San Diego and Bainbridge Island in Washington state near Seattle, Olive PR serves a variety of clients from a variety of industries, including community improvement associations, national consumer lifestyle brands, multi-family developers, commercial and industrial property developers, architectural firms, art museums, nonprofits and special events.

“Real estate clients have been part of our roots, along with consumer brands and special events,” said von Stauffenberg. “However, I’m an art collector so we’ve worked with galleries and museums. We’ve always had a wide range of clients because our experience includes a lot of different industries and I have a lot of different interests in life.”

Von Stauffenberg sees the PR profession currently undergoing various changes.

“Messaging has become more important than ever,” she said. “How a business communicates with its customers, partners, staff and the public is critical. In the past, businesses could get away with flashy campaigns, but now everyone is required to walk the talk. Consumers are not interested in wordplay, but they want to see real life action.

“Equally, messaging needs to be authentic. With the advancement of technology and all the changes in the world, messaging has become more important than ever. Everything that brands do needs to be on point.”

Prior to opening her own business, von Stauffenberg worked for several San Diego-area PR agencies. “Several clients encouraged me to start my own agency,” she said. “At first, I thought it was a silly idea. But, then I decided to go for it.”

Von Stauffenberg said she took the word “Olive” from the name of her dog, a Yorkie poodle who lived for 17 years until 2020.

Scotty Roddy to Oversee Branding at KSON Radio

Radio station owner Audacy, based in Philadelphia, has named Scotty Roddy as regional vice president for the company’s West Coast country-music format stations.

In his new role, Roddy will have programming oversight of several Audacy stations, including WDAF-FM 106.5 The Wolf in Kansas City, KMLE-FM Country 107.9 in Phoenix, KFRG-FM K-Frog 95.1 in Riverside and KKWF-FM 100.7 The Wolf in Seattle.

In addition, Roddy will have day-to-day brand management responsibilities for San Diego radio station KSON 103.7-FM, where he will oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding.

He will also continue his current role as brand manager of 99.5 The Wolf KWJJ-FM in Portland.

Scotty Roddy

Roddy succeeds Kevin Callahan who previously served as Audacy’s Western Region VP of programming. Callahan left Audacy last year to join Pamal Broadcasting as corporate director of operations and programming.

“Scott has proven leadership skills with extensive experience growing some of our leading country brands alongside our leadership team,” said Tim Roberts, Audacy country format VP. “We’re very excited for him to take this next step in his career and continue elevating our country portfolio.”

“The country audience activates better than any other genre,” Roddy said in a statement.

Roddy joined Audacy in 2019 as program director and operations manager for KWJJ-FM and sister station KRSK-FM 105.1 The Buzz in Portland.

Over his 30-year career, Roddy also has led teams in St. Louis, Seattle, Portland and Indianapolis, Audacy said. He has been recognized with awards from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Audacy said Roddy’s lifelong passion for audio began on this 14th birthday when he earned his FCC license.

In addition to KSON-FM, Audacy, previously known as Entercom, operates four other San Diego radio stations, including KXSN-FM Sunny 98.1-FM, KYXY-FM 96.5, KBZT-FM ALT 94.9 and KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan.

Padres Announce 2023 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

The San Diego Padres have begun their broadcast games for the 2023 Cactus League Spring Training season, presented by Southwest Airlines. All 31 preseason games will be available either on TV, radio or audio webcast.

Bally Sports San Diego will deliver 17 Padres games this spring, including 10 live broadcasts and seven simulcasts. Other Padres games will be produced by Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports West, Marquee, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Southwest when the Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers, respectively.

Upcoming televised games to be played at the Padres’ spring training headquarters in Peoria, Ariz. include contests against the Los Angeles Dodgers (Feb. 27), Rangers (March 1), Oakland A’s (March 5), Cincinnati Reds (March 8), San Francisco Giants (March 13), Brewers (March 18) and Kansas City Royals (March 23) before concluding the spring TV schedule on Sunday, March 26 when the Padres host the Mariners.

Padres’ play-by-play broadcaster Don Orsillo will return for all Spring telecasts with either former Padres Mark Grant or Mark Sweeney in the analyst seat. Former MLB pitcher Bob Scanlan also will provide analysis and reports as part of the broadcasts. All televised Padres games will also be available for live streaming on the Bally Sports app.

Radio station KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan will broadcast at least 16 Cactus League games. Games also will be streamed through the Audacy app. Jesse Agler will provide the play-by-play with Tony Gwynn Jr. providing color commentary and analysis.

The Padres will provide a basic video webcast available on padres.com for seven games played in Peoria, including contests against the Mariners (March 2, 17 and 27), Cubs (March 3), Guardians (March 15), Chicago White Sox (March 11) and Colorado Rockies (March 21).

Additionally, seven audio-only webcasts available on padres.com will include contests against the Giants (Feb. 28 in Scottsdale), Dodgers (March 6 in Glendale), Guardians (March 9 in Goodyear), Royals (March 10 in Surprise), Rockies (March 16 in Scottsdale), Brewers (March 23 in Maryvale) and Angels (March 24 in Tempe).

Local PRSA Chapter Offers Networking Tips

The Public Relations Society of America’s San Diego-Imperial Counties chapter (PRSA-SDIC) will present a professional development event on networking tips from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the offices of (W)right On Communications, a San Diego public relations firm, at 402 West Broadway, 29th floor.

PSAR said the presentation will include tips on ice breakers, how to start a conversation and keep it going and how to ask questions that might lead to a sale, media opportunity or partnership. Presenters will be (W)right On staff members, including: Grant Wright, CEO and managing partner; David Cumpston, associate vice president; Patricia Maxwell and Aleaha Kopec, both senior communications strategists; and Corie Fiebiger, communications strategist.

Cost to attend is free for members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.prsasdic.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.