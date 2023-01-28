A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.583, one day after rising one-tenth of a cent to its highest amount since Dec. 12.

The average price had risen for seven consecutive days. It is 4.3 cents more than one week ago and 11.4 cents more than one month ago, but 3.9 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped $1.852 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

“Southern California’s shift to producing summer-blend gasoline, annual refinery maintenance that can affect fuel supply, increasing oil prices worldwide and increased gas demand in the spring are the reasons that prices are likely to rise in coming weeks,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the 17th consecutive day, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $3.51. It has risen 24.3 cents over the past 17 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Friday. The national average price is 10.5 cents more than one week ago, 37.7 cents higher than one month ago and 15.4 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.506 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

—City News Service